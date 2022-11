Not Available

A nameless individual addressed only as "stranger" rides into an unnamed Old West town and is approached by an elderly prospector (Ben Zeller), who appeals to him for help. He tells the stranger that the mayor and his daughter have been kidnapped by a gang of outlaws led by the notorious "Mad Dog" McCree (Rusty Dillon), and when the sheriff tried to stop them, they locked him up in the jail. The stranger then sets out to defeat the outlaws and free the mayor and his daughter.