Jessica Hamilton goes to Venice for a piano competition, but she's running a little late. On arrival in Venice, she finds that she has no room reservation and that she has been taken out of the competition. She is befriended first by Luca Renosto a same-age Venetian boy and secondly, Alvise Contrarini, the director of the competition. The two compete for her love throughout the movie until one gets disqualified in a surprise ending.