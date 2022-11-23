Mad Marc Rude: Blood, Ink & Needles

Not Available

Mid 1970's at 18, Marc Hoffman would take on the challenges of bringing hardcore punk to a very conservative San Diego. Also an artist, Marc's stippling technique gave him a style all his own during that era. Bands like The Misfits, Battalion of Saints, Tex and the Horseheads, The Offspring would seek him out for album cover art. Marc's abrasive personality, intimidating looks and his knack for being brutally honest gained him as many enemies as he had friends both of whom respected him and despised him, earning him the name of 'Marc Rude'. His drinking, drug use and his propensity for street fighting became a reputation that preceded him. This documentary is about the life of Mad Marc Rude as told by the people who knew him.