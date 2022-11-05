Mad Season - Live at the Moore

Not Available

The band featuring members of Pearl Jam, Alice in Chains, and Screaming Trees performs live in concert at the Moore Theater in Seattle, Washington. Mad Season was an American rock supergroup formed in Seattle, Washington, in 1994 by members of three popular Seattle-based bands: Alice in Chains, Pearl Jam and Screaming Trees. Mad Season only released one album, Above, and is best known for the single "River of Deceit". The band went on a semi-permanent hiatus in 1996 due to the band members' conflicting schedules and vocalist Layne Staley's problems with substance abuse. Attempts were made in the late 1990s to revive the group without Staley; however, the band dissolved following the death of bassist John Baker Saunders in 1999.