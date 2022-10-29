Not Available

In this independent drama, writer-director Cory Cataldo explores the pain of adolescence with dark and disturbing results. Facing the pitfalls of high school with no support from their parents and teachers, a foursome of ostracized teenagers (Gary Cairns II, Dylan Vigus, Matthew Thompson and David Huynh) are forced into adulthood much sooner than the world expected. With nothing to lose and no escape from the onslaught of ridicule, they decide to unleash their mean streaks in a whirlwind of pranks, partying and destruction.