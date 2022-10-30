Madaling Araw Mahabang Gabi

Not Available

The film is about the entangled stories of a group of young people who happen to be in a bar in Puerto Princessa, Palawan on the eve of All Souls' Day. As midnight approaches, we become complicit as each of them takes the challenge of the Pangangaluluwa, a seemingly innocent Palawan tradition of honoring the dead by stealing something from the living. A young guitarist battles with crabs; an Indian guy gets caught in a crossfire; a hot cougar meets her match; Cosplayers battle for road supremacy; a religious woman finds true faith in a strange kiss; and a bartender prepares a drink that results in the most bitter of brews. The movie holds up a mirror to this dark night and bear witness to the inevitable consequences that mark the choices of the young