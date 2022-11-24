Not Available

Madam Prime Minister

  • Documentary

Forty years after her death, Golda Meir's image is still polarising and clouded by controversy. While perceived as a feminist icon in many places in the world, in the country she led as Prime Minister for five years she's regarded by many as a failure. Delicately stitching together archival footage and interviews, Madam Prime Minister invites the viewers to walk in Meir’s iconic shoes and reexamine her groundbreaking and dramatic years as the first and only female prime minister of Israel.

