In a village named Ilavattam there lives a man by the name of Gopalakrishna Pillai. He is a man with diverse qualities. Basically he is a moneylender, but not the avaricious kind. He lends money at very low interest-rates but makes it a point to get his money back on the date agreed upon. The story takes a turn when a bank, named Grand Bank opens up in the village, offering to give out loans at very low interest. The manager of the bank is a young lady named Jayalakshmi. She has made her entry into the village with a very definite purpose. All this, plus the very different kind of bonding between Gopalakrishna Pillai and his mother, form the plot, which develops towards a very interesting climax.