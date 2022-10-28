1943

Madame Curie

  • Drama
  • Romance

December 14th, 1943

Loew's

Young Polish physics student Marie marries Doctor Pierre Curie, in whose lab she had worked for a while. On their honeymoon they decide to find out what caused the strange effect Prof. Becquerel has noticed with the uranium/thorium stones for her dissertation. After many experiments they find out that there must be more radioactive elements than uranium and thorium, and they try to isolate it. After years of experiments in a makeshift lab at the University, they are able to isolate a few grains of a new element, radium, from 7 tons of raw material, but at the height of their success, Pierre is killed in an traffic accident. Written by Stephan Eichenberg

Cast

Walter PidgeonPierre Curie
Henry TraversEugene Curie
Albert BassermannProfessor Jean Perot
Robert WalkerDavid Le Gros
C. Aubrey SmithLord Kelvin
Dame May WhittyMadame Eugene Curie

