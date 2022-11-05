Madame Freedom

Not Available

A professor's wife, O Seon-yeong (Kim Jeung-rim), starts working at a boutique shop. She meets Choe Yun-ju (No Gyung-hui) and goes to a dance party. She happens to like Sin Chun-ho (Lee Min), so she learns dancing from the next-door neighbor. Meanwhile, professor Jang (Park Am) is attracted to his student (Yang Mi-hui), who works as a typist. But he does not want to ruin his family while waiting for his wife to come home. In the end O realizes her mistake and comes back home with regret.