Not Available

Mademoiselle Gobette, a pretty young actress, visits the offices of the Minister of Justice, Cyprienne Gaudet. Simultaneously, Madame Galipaux arrives to speak to the Minister on behalf of her husband. Gaudet mistakes Madame Galipaux for the new cleaning woman, and Mademoiselle Gobette for Madame Galipaux, leading to farcical complications when Monsieur Galipaux arrives.