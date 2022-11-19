Not Available

Kanjeng Badai and his militant, homophobic political party, threatens the security of a town and everyone depends on Adam, a transgender hairdresser. With the power of a cosmetic bag and beauty equipment, plus a sexy mixture of martial arts and dance moves, Adam has to defeat Kanjeng Badai gracefully before the enemy wins the election. Will his high heels transform into Oxford shoes or the glitter on his make-up turn into dust? Adam must follow his destiny as a super hero called Madam X.