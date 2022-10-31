Madatha Kaaja

Not Available

An average tale, the story begins at Vizag and here lives Kalyan (Allari Naresh) who works as a police informer and ensures crime is zero in his area. His life takes a turn when he sees Swapna (Sneha) and falls in love with her. With some tricks he manages to woo her and finally gets her love. The story takes a turn when Kalyan is given an assignment by the police to expose the illegal dealings of two dons KP and JP (Jayaprakash reddy, Ahuti prasad) along with their big boss in Bangkok Nanda (Ashish Vidyarthi). To add to it, Swapna is the daughter of JP and her marriage is fixed to KP's son (Subbaraju). What happens from there forms the rest of the story.