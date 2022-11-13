Mädchenseele

Not Available

It's quite plain to 7 year old Nori: She is a girl, because she has a girl's heart. But her body is that of a boy ... Five years ago: Each and every day mother and son argue about what appears trivial: the colours of pants and shirts suddenly matter, soon all he agrees to wear are skirts and dresses, he likes to put barrettes in his still short hair. The neighbours start gossiping. Then one day, the boy reveals his favourite dream to his mum. A wizard will turn his penis into a vagina so he could be a "real" girl