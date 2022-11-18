Maddman: The Steve Madden Story

Not Available

Witness the incredible rise, fall, and resurrection of Steve Madden, the entrepreneur who launched a billion-dollar fashion empire with $1,100, and whose branded shoes are now in the wardrobes of millions of women and men around the world. The film provides intimate access to Madden as it explores how he repeatedly nearly destroyed his life through drugs, through alcohol, and through a single-minded determination to build his business no matter what the cost to his personal life, and even to his freedom. Here is the man behind the myth depicted in the Martin Scorsese film “The Wolf of Wall Street”. Throughout it all, Madden has maintained an uncanny charm, clever wit, endless creativity, and a keen instinct that has shaken the fashion world to its core.