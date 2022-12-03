Not Available

Introducing Made Back East, a natively New England ski film. A Vagrants original, in partnership with Parlor Skis and presented by Life is Good, that explores a love affair with backcountry skiing. The ski community refers to our home as “back east”. Assuming that anybody who grew up skiing here would eventually find their way out West. But to us, that assumes too much. The mark of a true New England skier is a deep appreciation for the bad days just as much as the good ones. As they say “if you can ski the northeast, you can ski anywhere”. In this film, we follow six diehard skiers on a trip into the woods seeking that perfect window where everything comes together.