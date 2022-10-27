Made In China (Copy Artists)

Not Available

Imagine buying the works of true masters, like Renoir, Da Vinci, Van Gogh, Rembrant, Matisse and Raphael for just thirty US dollars! Welcome to the most prolific copy artists in China. The Dafen Village, in southern China, is best described as the oil painting copy capital of the world. It’s here where the masterpiece meets the mass market, where the world's great and not-so-great oil paintings are copied. Thousands of artists turn out reproductions of famed European masterpieces, and the not so famous, for homes and businesses around the world. Last year, Dafen generated about US$35 million in sales. Thousands of painters supply 600 galleries that fill orders from around the world. This documentary talks to the copy-artists to find out what in the name of art, is going on.