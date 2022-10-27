1987

Made in Heaven

  • Fantasy
  • Drama
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

November 5th, 1987

Studio

Lorimar Motion Pictures

A romantic, occasionally funny, drama about two souls who consummate their marriage literally in "Heaven". Mike Shea, in his first life dies as a young man performing a heroic rescue. Shortly after arriving in "Heaven" he meets a new soul, Annie Packert, who has never lived on Earth before. The drama centers around their separation soon after being wedded and the burning question is whether they will reunite on Earth before time runs out or whether they are fated to eternal soul-searching.

Cast

Kelly McGillisAnnie Packert/Ally Chandler
Maureen StapletonAunt Lisa
Ann WedgeworthAnnette Shea
James GammonSteve Shea
Mare WinninghamBrenda Carlucci
Don MurrayBen Chandler

