Made in Paris

Diane lives with publisher Hermann but everything is spoiled when Worms, Hermann’s loyal author and friend, reveals in his new book the affair he once had with Diane, in a highly subjective manner. She soon discovers the contents of the work, which Hermann tries to hide from her, and takes on a lawyer to defend her privacy. But this is only the beginning of a mess that simply gets worse and worse, leading to an unexpected, brutal ending.
|Edouard Baer
|Hermann
|Géraldine Pailhas
|Diane
|Marina de Van
|Anne
|Charles Berling
|Worms
|Hippolyte Girardot
|Antoine Carré
|Philippe Caroit
|Maître Rivière
