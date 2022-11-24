Not Available

Made in Paris

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Diane lives with publisher Hermann but everything is spoiled when Worms, Hermann’s loyal author and friend, reveals in his new book the affair he once had with Diane, in a highly subjective manner. She soon discovers the contents of the work, which Hermann tries to hide from her, and takes on a lawyer to defend her privacy. But this is only the beginning of a mess that simply gets worse and worse, leading to an unexpected, brutal ending.

Cast

Edouard BaerHermann
Géraldine PailhasDiane
Marina de VanAnne
Charles BerlingWorms
Hippolyte GirardotAntoine Carré
Philippe CaroitMaître Rivière

View Full Cast >

Images