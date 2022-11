Not Available

A look at the music of Sheffeild, England in the 1970's and early 1980's, when bands such as Caberet Voltaire, The Human League, ABC, Def Leppard, Heaven 17, Pulp, I'm So Hollow, Artery, The Extras, 2.3, Clock DVA, The Comsat Angels and many others are integral parts of a scene that exploited electronic music and other instrumentation not otherwise present in British music at the time. Includes interviews by members of The Extras, Pulp, The Human League and others.