2013

Madea Gets A Job: The Play

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 31st, 2013

Studio

Not Available

Tyler Perry's new musical stage play starring the infamous Mabel Simmons or "Madea" as her fans know her. When a judge orders Madea to do 20 hours of community service at a local retirement home the residents and staff are not ready for Madea's brand of "the truth", but all is well that ends well when Madea helps the residence of Easy Rest Retirement Home realize the importance of family, love and forgiveness.

Cast

Patrice LovelyHattie
Cheryl Pepsii RileyCarla
Chandra Currelley-YoungBarbara
Tamar DavisDalia
Alexis JonesRebecca
Tyler PerryMadea

