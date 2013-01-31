Madea Gets A Job: The Play

2013

Tyler Perry's new musical stage play starring the infamous Mabel Simmons or "Madea" as her fans know her. When a judge orders Madea to do 20 hours of community service at a local retirement home the residents and staff are not ready for Madea's brand of "the truth", but all is well that ends well when Madea helps the residence of Easy Rest Retirement Home realize the importance of family, love and forgiveness.