Madea's Class Reunion

Madea is traveling to the Pandora Hotel, where her 50 year class reunion is to be held. Running afoul of the law, Madea nonetheless manages to teach valuable lessons amidst the comedy and chaos, addressing the importance of forgiveness and the value of friendship.With the help of Madea, and her colorful crazy neighbor and classmate, Mr. Brown, a married couple must come to terms with unfaithfulness; A woman hurt by years of torment must give up prostituting herself with her abusive baby's daddy, and reconcile with her tired elderly mother who was fired by the evil manager of the Pandora, who is having an affair with a man who is married to Madea's daughter, Cora's friend who is too reliant on her man.Through all of this craziness, the insane bellboy/bartender, "Dr." Willie Leroy Jones (new character played by Perry), is causing ruckus in the already rowdy hotel. Willie is suffering from Dissociative identity disorder (DID), claiming to have 27 people living in his head.