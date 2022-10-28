Not Available

Italian-French Madeleine and her teenage sister Sophie spend summer vacation at their paternal Grandmother in North of Italy. Parents divorced. Their father lives in the busy city, where his job precludes him from visiting the girls, while the mother is spending holidays with her new boyfriend. The girls countryside every-days filled with the desire to see Dad is spiced up by a mysterious peacock, whose sound they often hear. One day Granny Adriana feels sick. The worried grandchildren call for a doctor, who shows far more interest in Sophie, instead of the Grandmother. The girls become frightened. The brave little Madeleine, to protect her sister, pushes the doctor down the stairs. The girls, unsure if the man was killed, escape to look for their Dad. Only when they find him they realize, that apart from having him finding out what really happened, the broken family has a lot to make up for.