When Madelief's grandmother dies, her mother takes her to the funeral. She then visits her grandfather, but quickly gets bored, until Mischa tells her how much fun a rural summer can be. She investigates her grandmother's "summer house", made curious by the lock on the door. Madelief didn't remember her grandmother, but from her snooping in the summer house she learns a lot about her. Written by Steve Schonberger