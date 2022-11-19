Madeline and the Toy Factory

Not Available

Miss Clavell takes her class to visit a toy factory owned by an old friend. But while the old pals chat, the red-haired "smallest one" leaps onto the doll conveyor belt and before one can say "Oh, Madeline!" she is boxed up with the rest of the dolls and shipped off to a toy store. The mother of an ailing girl purchases her to lift her daughter's spirits, which, of course, the amazingly lifelike doll does. Miss Clavell and company track down their missing schoolgirl, leaving the sickly girl even more bereft, until Madeline finds a way to make it up to her. Like the others in this series, this tape is based on Ludwig Bemelmans's book of the same name and features Christopher Plummer narrating Madeline's gentle lesson that people's feelings are more important than playing games.