Madeline and the girls take an ocean liner to Tahiti, where they learn to surf, snorkel and take part in native dances, while foiling a villain's evil plan to reactivate the Tahiti-nui volcano so he can loot the capitol of the island when the city is evacuated. But Madeline's enjoyment is dampened by a falling-out with her best friend, Pepito, and she discovers that a good friendship is worth more than the best vacation in the world.