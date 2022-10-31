Madeline's Halloween And Other Spooky Tales

Not Available

Inspired by Ludwig Bemelmans best-selling childrens books, Madelines Halloween & Other Spooky Tales follows the creepy-crawly adventures of lovable little Madeline, her dog Genevieve, 11 amazing classmates and troublesome next-door neighbor Pepito! Sit back, gasp and laugh as Madeline and her friends encounter a spooky haunted castle, a real mummy, a crazy Halloween night in New York City and more! Five Chilling Adventures, Including: Madeline s Halloween Madeline And The Mean, Nasty, Horrible Hats Madeline And The Mummy Madeline And The Haunted Castle Madeline And The Spider Lady