Madeline's oil is a moving short film that follows the turning point in the lives of the 1800's Louisiana family. The strong heroine of the family does whatever it takes to save her daughter Madeline. Part American Western drama and part complex family saga, Madeline's oil delves into deep topics like love, racism, death, hate and dysfunction with realistic dialogue and lovable characters. It's a film that is sure to leave a lasting impression on audience members of all ages.