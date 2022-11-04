1924

Mademoiselle Midnight

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 13th, 1924

Studio

Not Available

Renée (Mae Murray) is the heiress of a Mexican ranch, granddaughter of a woman known for her recklessness and frivolity at night. This first "Mademoiselle Midnight" is banished in the opening scene by Napoleon III at Empress Eugenie's insistence to Mexico. Renee is kept locked at the hacienda at night by her father to prevent her following in her grandmother's wayward footsteps. She falls in love with a visiting American (Monte Blue) but is also pursued by the craven outlaw Manuel Corrales. Miss Murray gets to do some of her trademark dancing, but this one isn't a comedy, despite comic relief provided by Johnny Arthur.

Cast

Mae MurrayRenée de Gontran / Renée de Quiros
John St. PolisColonel de Gontran (Prologue)
Paul WeigelNapoleon III (Prologue)
Clarissa SelwynneEmpress Eugénie - Prologue
J. Farrell MacDonaldDuc de Moing (Prologue)
Monte BlueOwen Burke / Jerry Brent

