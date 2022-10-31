Madharasapattinam

Not Available

The movie begins as an old English woman Amy Wilkinson (Carole Trungmar) almost at her death bed in London, wants to come down to Chennai in search of a young man Parithi (Arya) whom she last saw on 15 August, 1947 to return Thali necklace (sacred thread tied around the neck of the bride by her groom) of his mother, which he gives as a sign of stating that she belongs to India and nobody can separate them. She wants to return that back to him, as she gets married to other man in her home town and it no more belongs to her.