Madhoshi is a 2004 Bollywood film. It is directed by Tanveer Khan and stars Bipasha Basu, John Abraham, Shweta Tiwari and Priyanshu Chatterjee. Anupama Kaul (played by Bipasha Basu) is a woman whose sister lives in New York. One day she gets a call from her sister and while they are talking on the phone, her sister is killed by the 9/11 attacks. Anupama is devastated. A few years later Anu is happily engaged to Arpit Oberoi (played by Priyanshu Chatterjee); then Arpit leaves for America for business reasons and Anu is wooed by a man named Aman (played by John Abraham).