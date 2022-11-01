Madhumasam

Not Available

Sanjay (Sumanth) is an extremely practical guy who believes in nothing but logic and reasoning. He listens to his mind and ignores his heart. Hamsa Vahini (Sneha) is a girl who believes strongly in human bonds and trusts everybody easily. Hamsa likes Sanjay immensely and proposes to marry him. Sanjay too accepts the proposal. In a casual chitchat, Sanjay reveals that he does not love her though he is marrying her. He feels that it is a marriage of convenience and practicality. Sanjay's confession hurts Hamsa and she cancels the engagement. As Sanjay slowly realizes the power of love and starts missing her, Hamsa becomes pragmatic and practical due to her family related circumstances, and ignores his pleas for forgiveness. The rest of the story is all about how she finally accepts Sanjay's love.