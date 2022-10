Not Available

Madirasi is a 2012 Malayalam action comedy film directed by Shaji Kailas and starring Jayaram, Meera Nandan, Meghana Raj, Kailash, Kalabhavan Mani and Tini Tom.[1] The film is based on a series of true incidents that took place in Madirasi, the Malayalam name for the city of Madras. Madirasi is however described as a part of Coimbatore in the film.