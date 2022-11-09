Madly in Love with My Best Friend

Not Available

Nina and Cara are as different as chalk and cheese. While Nina is rather reserved, Cara is the kind of person that naturally draws attention to herself wherever she goes. Despite their many differences, Nina finds herself fantasizing about her friend. What she'd always thought was something in between admiration and envy turns out to be a love-driven obsession she can hardly contain. For one surreal evening, dreams and reality collide into a beautiful mess made of love, sex and desire.