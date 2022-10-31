Not Available

Friends Jenna and Tarra are on their way to a cheerleading contest when they decide to stop at a gas station to help two guys, Oliver and Chad, who are experiencing some engine problems. What they don't know is that they are being watched by a group of deranged madman whose only intention is to hunt them down and kill them for pleasure. After being captured and locked up, survival is the only thing on the friends' minds, but just how far are they willing to go?