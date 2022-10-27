Not Available

Hye-rim, a 35-year-old woman, finds a job at a hospital as a caregiver assigned to a quadriplegic VIP patient who practically owns the hospital. For the past 10 years, the VIP patient’s son Sang-woo has been desperately keeping him alive for money, ordering the doctors to perform several heart transplants despite recurrent heart failures. In need of another one, Sang-woo takes a brain dead unidentified woman as a donor and asks Hye-rim to look into her background. She discovers that the woman was once a prostitute known as ‘Madonna’ who has experienced a lifetime of abuse, and that she is pregnant. In an attempt to save Madonna’s unborn child, Hye-rim goes against Sang-woo’s orders and searches for the baby’s father.