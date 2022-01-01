Madonna: Celebration (The Video Collection)

Not Available

Celebration: The Video Collection is a greatest videos DVD compilation by American singer-songwriter Madonna. Released by Warner Bros. Records on September 29, 2009, the release accompanied the greatest hits Celebration. The collection follows on from her other greatest videos compilations The Immaculate Collection (1990) and The Video Collection 93:99 (1999). The release of the DVD was announced in July 2009 and contained videos, spanning Madonna's entire career from 1983 to 2009.