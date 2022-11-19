Madonna: Ciao, Italia! Live from Italy

Not Available

In "Ciao, Italia! Live from Italy" Madonna visits the land of her noble heritage for this high-energy concert video filmed in 1987. It contained footage from a previous TV special of the Who's That Girl World Tour, Madonna in Concerto, broadcast in Europe in 1987, filmed at the Stadio Comunale in Turin, Italy. The video release also contained footage from shows recorded in Florence, Italy and Tokyo, Japan. The tour supported her 1986 third studio album True Blue, as well as the 1987 soundtrack Who's That Girl.