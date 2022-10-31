Madonna: Goddess of Pop

Not Available

Madonna is a global mega star and one of the most recognisable music icons in history. Known for continuously reinventing both her image and music, and for retaining a standard of autonomy within the recording industry, critics have praised her diverse musical productions, although some of her performance and videos have been provocative and have on occasions served as a lightning rod for religious controversy. This programme gives you a real insight into the fascinating true story of Madonna Louise Ciccone and her incredible rise to fame as one of the most influential figures in contemporary music. Discover how she found and later attained immense popularity by pushing the boundaries of lyrical content in mainstream popular music and imagery in her music videos, which became a fixture on MTV. Featuring a number of key interviews including with Madonna herself, one also gains a personal insight into some of her relationships with men and her role as a mother.