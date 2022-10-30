Madonna: Live at Paris Olympia

Not Available

Madonna's fanatic French fans are in for a special treat with the announcement of an intimate one night only performance by the Material Girl at the historic Olympia in Paris on Thursday, July 26th. The show which was confirmed by Live Nation, Madonna's MDNA international tour promoter, follows The Material Girl's stunning performance last Saturday (July 14th) at Paris Stade de France. The Olympia show will include songs from Madonna's current MDNA CD including her new single, "Turn Up The Radio" as well as several classics. MDNA debuted at No. 1 in over 40 countries. The Olympia, founded in 1888 has been the site of legendary shows by performers such as Marlene Dietrich, Charles Aznavour and Jacques Brel.