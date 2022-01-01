Madonna: Live at the Olympia

Not Available

Madonna's fanatic French fans are in for a special treat with an intimate one night only performance by the Material Girl at the historic Olympia in Paris on Thursday, July 26th. The show followed The Material Girl's stunning performance on July 14th, 2008 at Paris Stade de France. The Olympia, founded in 1888 has been the site of legendary shows by performers such as Marlene Dietrich, Charles Aznavour and Jacques Brel. The performance was streamed online via LoveLive's YouTube channel including two exclusive songs; "Beautiful Killer" (with excerpts from "Die Another Day") and "Je t'aime... moi non plus".