1992

Go where only Madonna has gone before. From interviews with brother Martin Ciccone and exes Sean Penn and Warren Beatty to a tour of her hometown haunts, this all-access documentary takes you inside the pop megastar's world. Go on the set of Body of Evidence, out on the town with frenzied paparazzi and into the make-believe world of Madonna impersonators -- including Queerdonna. Never-before-seen footage gives a rare look at the Material Girl.