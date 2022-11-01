Not Available

For the first time 'Madonna: Sex Bomb' tells the full story of this amazing woman who defied all the critics to reach unsurpassed stardom. Packed with interviews, this documentary film points the cameras where they have never previously preyed, showing Madonna's dramatic rise from obscurity, to her metamorphosis into the icon she is today. With over twenty years at the top, Madonna has achieved what most can only dream of. Changing both her image and musical direction with alarming regularity, she has managed to stay ahead of the game for more than two decades. From her early days growing up in Detroit, to her introduction to the industry as a struggling artist in New York, through her world domination as a global superstar, her incredible energy and ambition put most of her contemporaries to shame.