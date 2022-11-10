Not Available

Madonna: Sticky & Sweet Tour

Studio

Warner Music Group

The Sticky & Sweet show was filmed in Buenos Aires over four days to a crowd exceeding 256,000 screaming fans. The concert includes a memorable show stopping moment when Madonna performs a historic "Don’t Cry For Me Argentina" to a thunderous response from her Argentine fans. The Blu Ray and CD set features many of Madonna's classic tracks, including "4 Minutes", "Like a Prayer", "Hung Up", "Ray of Light" and several hits from her most recent studio album Hard Candy, which debuted at No.1 in 37 countries.

Cast

Kevin AntunesHimself - Musician
Monte PittmanHimself - Musician
Brian Fraiser-MooreHimself - Musician
Nicki RichardsHerself - Backing Vocals
Leroy Barnes Jr.Himself - Performer
Sofia BoutellaHerself - Performer

View Full Cast >

