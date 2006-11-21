2006

Madonna: The Confessions Tour

  • Music
  • Documentary

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 21st, 2006

Studio

Warner Music Entertainment

The Confessions Tour was the seventh world concert tour by American singer-songwriter Madonna to support her album Confessions on a Dance Floor. According to Billboard The tour grossed over US$194.7 million, becoming the highest grossing tour ever for a female artist. Madonna broke her own record in 2008, with her Sticky & Sweet Tour. 01. Future Lovers/I Feel Love 02. Get Together 03. Like A Virgin 04. Jump 05. Confessions 06. Live to Tell 07. Forbidden Love 08 .Isaac 09. Sorry 10 .Like It Or Not 11. Sorry (Remix) 12. I Love New York 13. Ray of Light 14. Let It Will Be 15. Drowned World/Substitute For Love 16. Paradise (Not For Me) 17. Music Inferno 18 .Erotica 19 .La Isla Bonita 20. Lucky Star 21. Hung Up

Cast

Donna DeLoryBacking Vocals
Nicki RichardsBacking Vocals
Addie Yungmee-Schilling-GeorgeDance Captain
Jason YoungDance Captain
Charmine JordanDancer
Daniel 'Cloud' CamposDancer

