Madonna: The Confessions Tour

2006

The Confessions Tour was the seventh world concert tour by American singer-songwriter Madonna to support her album Confessions on a Dance Floor. According to Billboard The tour grossed over US$194.7 million, becoming the highest grossing tour ever for a female artist. Madonna broke her own record in 2008, with her Sticky & Sweet Tour. 01. Future Lovers/I Feel Love 02. Get Together 03. Like A Virgin 04. Jump 05. Confessions 06. Live to Tell 07. Forbidden Love 08 .Isaac 09. Sorry 10 .Like It Or Not 11. Sorry (Remix) 12. I Love New York 13. Ray of Light 14. Let It Will Be 15. Drowned World/Substitute For Love 16. Paradise (Not For Me) 17. Music Inferno 18 .Erotica 19 .La Isla Bonita 20. Lucky Star 21. Hung Up