Madonna: Who's That Girl - Live in Japan

  • Music

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Recorded Live At Korakuen Stadium, Tokyo. Tracklist: 01. Open Your Heart 02. Lucky Star 03. True Blue 04. Papa Don't Preach 05. White Heat 06. Causing a Commotion 07. The Look Of Love 08. Medley: Dress You Up / Material Girl 09. Like A Virgin 10. Where's The Party 11. Live To Tell 12. Into the Groove 13. La Isla Bonita 14. Who's That Girl 15. Holiday

Cast

Donna DeLoryBackground Vocals
Niki HarrisBackground Vocals
Debra ParsonsBackground Vocals
Adolfo QuinonesDancer
Ángel FerreiraDancer
Chris FinchDancer

