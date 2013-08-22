2013

Madras Cafe

  • Thriller
  • Drama
  • Action

Release Date

August 22nd, 2013

Studio

JA Entertainment

An Indian Intelligence agent journeys into a war torn coastal island, to break a resolute rebel group. He deftly maneuvers his resources to make significant breakthroughs, amidst a scenario where the enemy has no face and the only counsel is 'Don't get caught.' At various junctions, he meets a charismatic and passionate journalist who is following her will to reflect the truth behind the civil war. The story unfolds as their quest for the truth reveals a deeper conspiracy, by a faceless enemy, united to seize a common nemesis - India.

Cast

Nargis FakhriJaya Sahni
Raashi KhannaRuby Singh
Siddhartha BasuRobin Dutt
Ajay RathnamAnna Bhaskaran
Prakash BelawadiBala Krishnan
Avijit DuttSwaroop

