Kasi (Arjun) comes to Mumbai to track his parents' killers. He is successful in finding the first two. In order to find the third one he joins a goon Ravi Bhai (Raj Kapoor). This Ravi Bhai is in loggerheads with his own brother, Mani Bhai (Fefsi Vijayn). Mani Bhai runs another gang and the leading goonda in this gang is Siva (Jagapati Babu). Once upon a time in some Jail, Siva and Kasi were good friends. But now they are thirsty for each other's blood. They unite finally when their loved ones are killed.They plot to kill sivas brother by killing vedhika and divert Arjun. Arjun and Vedhika die in the end.