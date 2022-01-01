Madredeus Ballet - Mar

Not Available

A choreography of Benvindo Fonseca to 19 songs performed live by the music group Madredeus and the dance group Madredeus of Contemporary Ballet of Lisbon. Filmed in Lisbon, at the 'Centro Cultural de Belém', in 29th of June 2006. Madredeus musical group is from Portugal but do not sing fado. His music combines influences of Fado and Portuguese folk music with classical music and popular contemporary music, especially Brazilian popular music (especially bossa nova). The founding members of the group were: Pedro Ayres Magalhães (guitar), Rodrigo Leão (keyboards), Francisco Ribeiro (cello), Gabriel Gomes (accordion) and Teresa Salgueiro (voice).