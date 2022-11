Not Available

A charming & meditative ode to the city of Madrid, where Guzmán studied directing & filmmaking during the 1960s, & escaped to from Chile after the military coup. Travelling through the streets of contemporary Madrid, Guzmán’s essayistic film freely draws inspiration from the landmarks, the music, the people & the culture to evoke experiences, reflections & insights in order to relate the nature of his historical & personal connection to the city..